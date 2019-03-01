Nancy Barto, a Republican from District 15 in Arizona, has introduced a bill giving even more inane support of the anti-vaccine group. True story, in my ancestry a great uncle lost all five children within two weeks to a diphtheria epidemic. Giving value to anti-vaxxers is foolish and dangerous.
Barto cites "individual freedom." What about my freedom to hope that these diseases are gone? No scientific evidence supports not vaccinating your child. I would never have taken the risk that my beloved child would die from something I could have saved her from by vaccinating her. Belonging to society requires protecting against diseases that kill us, ignoring fake science and false individual rights to endanger others.
G. Keith
Northeast side
