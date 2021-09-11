Letter: A for enthusiasm...but

Re: the Sept. 9 guest opinion article by Louie Christensen on “filling Arizona Stadium”
I have to give him an A for his enthusiastic support for UA. Unfortunately, his suggestion of filling all 57,400 (or ANY) stadium seats with fans to “give UA an edge” is part of the 20-to-45 age group mindset that COVID isn’t real, or won’t affect them, or they just don’t want to be cooped up and want to have fun. Thus that age group has always had the highest incidence of COVID – by far.
The very same issue of the Star contained articles about the continuing threat of COVID and that the number of cases per day in the US is now at levels “not seen since January” and “large gatherings and relaxed social distancing” is fueling COVID right now — not to mention insufficient vaccination rates!
So, if the UA needs more people to be exposed to, contracting and dying of COVID in order to have an “edge” something is very wrong.
Gail M. Barnhill
East side
