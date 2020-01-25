Letter: A free press matters

Editor,
A recent letter suggested that the Arizona Daily Star was "complicit" in perpetuating a "cycle of hate and anger" by publishing letters that took issue with "President Trump, Sen. Martha McSally and Republicans."
The right to express opinions and the freedom of the press is enshrined in the Constitution. We should be mindful of the fact that Tucson used to have two daily newspapers. Many cities no longer have a single newspaper. I am glad to have the Star and I appreciate its tolerance for diverse opinions.
Regarding Senator McSally: the issue for me is not so much her Trump like name calling as it is her unwillingness to answer a simple question and stand up to Trump, who says things like, "She's going to go through some things." Fearless Senator John McCain answered questions incessantly and campaigned in a bus named The Straight Talk Express often full of reporters.
Dave Gallagher
Foothills
