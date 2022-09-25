Letter: A Gift to the Community

Kudos to the Arizona Symphonic Winds and Music Director & Conductor Laszlo Veres for the Music in the Park series . This talented group of musicians perform concerts on four Saturdays each Spring and Fall at the outdoor Udall Park Amphitheater (Sabino Canyon Rd & Tanque Verde). Not only is the music out of this world, there is no charge - except for welcome donations. Concert goers provide their own seating and refreshments. So, a large round of applause for these artists and the City of Tucson for providing this gift to the community. Next concerts will be September 24 and October 1 at 7pm.