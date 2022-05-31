 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: A good deed

On Tuesday I turned off Ajo onto a side street to adjust the load on my trailer. Finishing the adjustment, I attempted to get off the trailer by sitting on the raised edge of the trailer. While inching fprward I lost my balance and fell back into the trailer, looking like an upside down turtle.

A young couple had seen the fall and stoped their car asking if I was OK. Yes I was. Then the young man got out, climbed onto the trailer, and offered his arm to pull me up. They stayed until I got into my truck.

A kind act by a young couple helping an older man. Strangers helping a stranger. Thank you!

Bob Reynolds

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

