Instead of watching a football game last night, I went to TIA to welcome home elderly veterans (both men and women) back from their visit to Washington, DC. The veterans encompassed WW II, Korea, Viet Nam and other conflicts. The trip is organized by Honor Flight Southern Arizona. The purpose is to let these veterans see and feel the emotions of receiving a "Welcome Home" for the sacrifices they, and their families made, when called by their country. I, along with many others, including the Salpointe HS football team, had tears in our eyes. Let us not forget our veterans.
John Lutzel
Marana
