Letter: A healthy nation, a healthy economy

If you’re concerned about inflation, you may want to consider this.
According to US Chamber of Commerce, since small businesses make up 99.9% of all US businesses, their success drives up the economy. It is not surprising that their lack of success during the pandemic has had an incredibly negative impact on our economy, an impact that has resulted in consumer inflation and has caused corporations and financial institutions to suffer as well.
Federal Reserve economists agree that the current price spikes which have led to inflation is a response to the persistence of the pandemic.
For two long years, we have been paying too great a price in suffering, debilitation, and death due to the pandemic. We are now paying the price at the check-out counter as well.
If we want to combat inflation and rising costs, we must all do our part to defeat Covid once and for all. By doing so, we will revitalize small businesses and regain a vibrant, growing economy.
Lorene Mclaughlin
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.