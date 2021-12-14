Letter: A Huge Thank You

Friday night my son was driving us to my home, when we pulled into my driveway and there was a car that pulled up behind us and called out my name. I didn't know the people in the car but they knew my name. Then they told me they found my wallet on 12th and Drexel. I didn't know I had lost it but they handed it to me and yes it was my wallet with all the contents inside. I didn't even know I had lost it. I thanked them and they left. But after they left I felt terrible that I didn't even get their names. There were 3 people in a very nice black car. I hope you read this so I can express how grateful I am that you took the time to drive all the way to my home to return my wallet! I'm so sorry I didn't express this to you more than I did.
Beverly Machac
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.