 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: A Huge Thank You
View Comments

Letter: A Huge Thank You

  • Comments

Friday night my son was driving us to my home, when we pulled into my driveway and there was a car that pulled up behind us and called out my name. I didn't know the people in the car but they knew my name. Then they told me they found my wallet on 12th and Drexel. I didn't know I had lost it but they handed it to me and yes it was my wallet with all the contents inside. I didn't even know I had lost it. I thanked them and they left. But after they left I felt terrible that I didn't even get their names. There were 3 people in a very nice black car. I hope you read this so I can express how grateful I am that you took the time to drive all the way to my home to return my wallet! I'm so sorry I didn't express this to you more than I did.

Beverly Machac

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Water Shortage

I am a Tucsonan born and raised and a college student here at Pima. I have concerns regarding the water shortage. Climate situation has our st…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News