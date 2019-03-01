Re: the Feb. 27 column "While one agency plants trees, others prune with disregard."
I am grateful that columnist Tim Steller has done such a good job of reporting the horrendous pruning problems that have repeatedly occurred for much too long in our Tucson neighborhoods and all over the city. I am very pleased that all of the hard work and countless hours Katie Gannon with Trees For Tucson and city residents have spent to plant and care for trees that will benefit Tucson for years to come are getting the recognition they deserve.
In addition, I would like to recognize and thank Environmental and General Services Department Director, Carlos De La Torre, for meeting me (when it was snowing) at the traffic circle where my trees were severely pruned. He was very apologetic for what had happened and has asked Katie Gannon to help me nurse the Mesquite tree back to health and plant another tree to replace the other damaged tree that will probably die.
Kris Yarter
Midtown
