There is much diverse natural beauty across Arizona, yet there is much ugliness to bear. Countless studies have shown that animals heal the spirit, and yet we abuse them so. Walk into several Arizona malls and you’ll find commercial pet stores selling puppies shipped here from out-of-state puppy mills. Shop at Costco and you’ll encounter promotions for Dolphinaris, where magnificent creatures have been diminished to incarcerated laborers performing for humans.
Visit the Grand Canyon and ignore gunshots you might hear due to Rep. Paul Gosar’s bill to cull Canyon bison and allow trophy hunters to walk off with body parts. Gosar also seeks destruction of the Endangered Species Act on behalf of his agricultural and dirty-energy interests. There are 64 threatened or endangered species in Arizona, yet Gosar doesn’t give a hoot. Be careful if out hiking; you may get caught in the crossfire of wildlife killing contests blessed by Arizona Game and Fish.
How about some kindness in this state?
DL Scott
Fountain Hills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.