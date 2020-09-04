Letter: A Leader for the Senate

I want the next US Senator from Arizona to be a decent, articulate, honorable person. I want that person to make decisions based on their principles and vote according to those principles, even if it doesn’t align with their party leadership. I want them to support insurance coverage for people with pre-existing conditions, to protect the environment, to actively fight climate change and to follow science when dealing with issues of health. I want them to have a demonstrated track record of independence and leadership.
The only person who fits this profile is Mark Kelly, a decorated veteran, combat pilot and astronaut with a solid track record.
I am tired of our current junior non-elected Senator saying that she supports protection of people with pre-existing conditions, voting over and over to end the Affordable Care Act, while voting for the Republican plan which does not offer that protection.
I want a leader, Mark Kelly.
Marie Nibel
Foothills
