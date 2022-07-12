 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: A legislator for our time

With the changing legal landscape at the federal level, more important decisions for the future of Arizona will be made by our state legislature. This includes the future of voting in our democracy, women’s autonomy over their bodies, the ways and speed with which we transition to cleaner energy, and how we manage our water supplies in a warmer world.

Fortunately, we have an outstanding candidate for Arizona Senate with the background to tackle these challenges. Priya Sundareshan was born and raised in what is now Legislative District 18, and teaches natural resource law at the University of Arizona. I’ve encountered her during the course of political campaigns for other people and was impressed by her grasp of complex issues and her ability to explain them clearly. I’ve seen her working hard to protect our voting rights through the initiative and referendum processes.

At this point, we need a smart, strong advocate like Priya in the legislature.

Dale Turner

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

