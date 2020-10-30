 Skip to main content
Letter: A letter from an essential worker
An open letter to those of you that endured lockdown:

Congratulations on all you’ve accomplished during your hard-fought time at home.

While you baked bread, I went to work.

While you read books, I risked daily exposure.

While you stressed over what to do with your hair, I stressed over dealing with people that think it’s a hoax.

While you stressed not visiting your friends, I went for another Covid test.

I could have it worse. I could be one of those that lost their home. I could have gotten sick. I still can get sick.

Because I’m still at work. Because I still have to be around people that say it’s fake.

So please. Put on the mask. Use your free time to help convince those around you to do the same.

And when this is all over, let me take a paid vacation.

David Reynolds

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

