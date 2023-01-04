Letter: A Letter to the Mayor

Dear Regina,

We miss you. Since bullying your employees into forced vaccination, masking everything in sight, alienating your police and other support personnel and promoting every woke campaign available, you've since made yourself quite scarce. Some of us are wondering what we're paying you for.

Perhaps you can resume your responsibilities as leader of our fine city, this time in more pragmatic and effective fashion. Issues abound; our roads, for example, are shamefully neglected and a disgrace by any national standard, but let's let you start with an easy one: ban fireworks within city limits.

Your citizens should not be subjected to near-constant explosions and sleeplessness for evenings on end, and PACC, which is already stretched beyond capacity, should not be further inundated with dogs, who suffer most of all.

Do SOMETHING of substance. Here's an issue that everyone (other than Billy Ray Bob and his inbred kin) can agree upon. It's never too late to start.

Richard Peddy

East side