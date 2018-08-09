Re: the Aug. 7 article "City to examine new limits on smoking."
Gotta love politicians and bureaucrats looking for cause. The article states “the overwhelming majority of smokers” take up the habit “in or before high school.” So how to combat teens from starting to smoke?
The Tucson City Council will study raising the age to purchase tobacco products from 18 years old (the age most kids either graduate from high school or stop going all together) to 21 years old, three years farther removed from high school. Because the overwhelming majority of teen smokers have long since taken up the habit by age 18 , such a measure would be slamming the barn door long after the horse left town. If the city is going to do something about teen smoking, let’s do something that might make a difference.
Dave O'Hern
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.