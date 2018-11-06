Re: the Nov. 3 article "Famed 'ugly but honest' car lot sold after 85 yrs.
What a sad surprise to hear that Wanslee's is closing. Our connection to the business goes back almost before my time. When my mother was pregnant with me, she was teaching at Amphi HS and was Mrs. Doris Wanslee's business teacher. Mrs. Wanslee is the only person I can think of who still refers to my deceased mom as "that pretty young teacher."
Tom Epperson and his wife, Dorothy, definitely deserve some for themselves. I'm sure they stayed with the business for so long because they considered their staff and their repeatedly returning customers "family." Tucson is losing a business that represented the way business should be done, not only a visual icon with the "Ugly but Honest" sign, but a business protocol. Thank goodness we did buy a new car from Tom when we were home in the spring! Now we'll have to make it last.
Mary Giltner
Midtown
