Letter: A mandatory Constitutional exam for office seekers

Regarding the COVID-19 vaccinations, the AP records state Tennessee Governor Bill Lee as saying, “The role of government is to make it available and then to encourage folks to get a vaccine.”
That governor recently fired Dr. Michelle Fiscus, the state’s vaccine chief, because she promoted outreach for the shots to minors, a humanitarian act deemed by one influential Republican legislator as “reprehensible.” Taking away a woman’s right-to-choose is not reprehensible, but trying to save a child’s life is?
He, and many other Reprehensible Governors, especially our own Doug Ducey, get their orders from those who get significant tax breaks, their donors. They do not represent constituents but the titans who pay them. Vote Republicans out.
Regarding Lee, Ducey and the other corrupt GOPers (Gang Of P*****s), we should test those running for office regarding the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence. Eighty-eight passes. BTW, The Preamble is part of the Constitution. It says, “…. promote the general Welfare…,” which the vaccines do.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
