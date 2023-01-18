Letter: A Message to our Legislators

This article should be required reading for any of our state officials that support education vouchers. Indiana’s experience is testament to the fact that the only thing that vouchers accomplish is to subsidize rich people that were going to send their kids to private school anyway! If we must have limited vouchers, target them to poor families with kids attending failing public schools. The remaining funds can go to shore up funding for our beleaguered public schools which are far behind most other states in both performance and financing. School vouchers are not a silver bullet but a golden calf that too many in our state government wrongly worship.