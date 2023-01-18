 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: A Message to our Legislators

  • Comments

Re: The Jan. 13 article ‘School vouchers don’t solve the problem.’

This article should be required reading for any of our state officials that support education vouchers. Indiana’s experience is testament to the fact that the only thing that vouchers accomplish is to subsidize rich people that were going to send their kids to private school anyway! If we must have limited vouchers, target them to poor families with kids attending failing public schools. The remaining funds can go to shore up funding for our beleaguered public schools which are far behind most other states in both performance and financing. School vouchers are not a silver bullet but a golden calf that too many in our state government wrongly worship.

Lee LaFrese

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

People are also reading…

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Kari Lake

Letter: Kari Lake

I've gotten calls from family & friends in other parts of the country asking " what the heck is going on with that Kari lake business down…

Letter: Umbrella lady

Letter: Umbrella lady

Very sad to see what happened to the umbrella lady. Even though this old Marine never knew her name as I drove by and saw her walking in her v…

Letter: Arizona/Mexico border

Letter: Arizona/Mexico border

President Biden finally decided make an effort to find the Mexican border. Someone must have told him that his visit to Phoenix on December 6 …

Letter: Kari Drowning

Letter: Kari Drowning

a quick thank you to Kari Lake. Your election case proved once again to Arizonans and the world that our elections are fair and honest What's …

Letter: Universal ESA Expansion

Letter: Universal ESA Expansion

The universal voucher ESA program is expected to bankrupt the state, according to public school advocates. The program, which was passed earli…

Letter: Vulgar and rude

Letter: Vulgar and rude

For eight years Doug Ducey was our governor. He was not popular amongst some but he was our governor and as such he was treated with due respe…

Letter: Name-calling

Letter: Name-calling

With the latest batch of "Letters to the Editor" I've noticed a lot of name-calling and the invocation of dictators past especially towatds th…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News