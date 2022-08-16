 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: A million children are counting on us

As a taxpayer and retired Arizona educator of 35 years, I am deeply offended that the money I pay to fund our public schools is being systematically denied them year after year. In 2021 alone, Arizona collected $10,392 per pupil in local, state, and federal taxes for K-12 public schools. Our legislature released only $8,770 per pupil, depriving our public schools serving over a million children of $2 billion. Last session our legislators passed a universal voucher bill to deduct an additional $1 billion from K-12 schools this year. No wonder we are 49th in the country for per pupil spending.

Please sign one of the petitions currently being circulated by Save our Schools to prevent this additional $1 billion loss. Check your local libraries and organizations for times and locations. For the sake of our children, this defunding of public education in Arizona must stop.

Rachel Rulmyr Ed.D.

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

