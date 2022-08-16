Letter: A million children are counting on us

As a taxpayer and retired Arizona educator of 35 years, I am deeply offended that the money I pay to fund our public schools is being systematically denied them year after year. In 2021 alone, Arizona collected $10,392 per pupil in local, state, and federal taxes for K-12 public schools. Our legislature released only $8,770 per pupil, depriving our public schools serving over a million children of $2 billion. Last session our legislators passed a universal voucher bill to deduct an additional $1 billion from K-12 schools this year. No wonder we are 49th in the country for per pupil spending.