Letter: A model police department
Letter: A model police department

My interactions with the TPD have been limited, but I know of two examples where outsiders came to meet with the TPD because it followed best practices. The first was a couple of years ago, when Barry Scheck, to founder of the Innocence Project, visited the TPD to talk about its use of photo arrays to identify probable suspects. The TPD's approach was the one best designed to peclude erroneous identifications. The second was in January 2020, when a group of Massachusetts legislators came to see how the TPD was dealing with people suffering from psychiatric problems. They concluded that TPD's approach wwas one that Massachusetts' police departments should follow. When people talk about defunding the TPD, they should keep in mind that in these respects -- and I presume in others -- the TPD is one of the best police departments in the country.

Elliott Weiss

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

