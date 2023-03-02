Since Republicans on the AZ Senate Judicial Committee are so concerned about protecting children from pedophiles and grooming they have voted for SB 1028 to ban drag shows, I would like to make a modest proposal: banning another organization from holding events anywhere a minor could possibly view them, an organization where there have been many known cases of pedophilia and grooming of children. The Catholic Church.

I know this seems drastic, but if we ban drag shows (even though I found no credible accusations of drag performers sexually abusing children in Arizona), we must also ban the organization where there has been at least a hundred credible accusations of child sexual abuse by priests in Arizona. To do less would just make it seem like the Republican politicians who voted for SB 1028 aren't really interested in protecting children, but are only interested in demonizing drag performers and transgender people to score political points with their anti-LGBTQA+ base.