Re: the Feb. 5 article "Safford police, AIA investigating CDO wrestler who 'aggressively tackled' Salpointe coach."
Our entire community would benefit from understanding frustration levels, and having effective and accessible strategies for anger management, including coping skills.
1) Expulsion and punitive actions are likely to have long term negative results, especially considering that he is 18, and probably ready to graduate. 2) This may be the last chance to teach this young man appropriate ways to be a man. 3) I am purposely NOT using his name, because he should not be labeled and stigmatized. 4) He and his dad need support with anger management and self-control. 5) We as the community can make things better or worse, depending on how we choose to respond.
No, it was not OK for him to attack the coach. No, it was not OK for his dad to cross into the ring. No, it is not OK for us to be judgy. Yes, it is OK and NECESSARY for the community to help him and his dad be accountable to themselves and our community.
Felicia Chew
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.