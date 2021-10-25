Letter: A more progressive view of the new opinion editor

I was reading the editorial page of the Star this morning thinking, wow, this new opinion editor is pretty right of center. It was then rather amusing to read a letter that included this sentence: “We needed a politically impartial person to follow Sarah Garrecht Gassen's departure. Unfortunately, another Democrat Progressive has taken her place.” I really had to chuckle because if this reader thinks Mr. Pendergast is walking in the footsteps of our previous, much beloved opinion editor who she believes is left of center. and I think he’s too conservative, the Star’s new opinion editor must be right in the center! It will be interesting to see how many readers actually feel comfortable there.
Peggy Hendrickson
Green Valley
