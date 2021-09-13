 Skip to main content
Letter: A Mountain Park--Monument of Neglect
Letter: A Mountain Park--Monument of Neglect

The city recently destroyed a citizen’s unobtrusive memorial while ignoring decades of neglect. The surrounding neighborhoods and advocates have long warned that highly flammable buffel-grass densely carpeting the south-slope would soon consume the park and now it’s becoming a reality. When dry, a cigarette easily ignites the hot burning grass destroying the ecosystem. A Mountain's neglected south slope is now a "dead zone" where buffel-grass has smothered everything.

With over a hundred million in tax abatements given corporations, then Regina Romero’s Ward 1 and city authorities insisted volunteers be responsible for controlling invasive species and trash from vehicles while relying on understaffed police to address incidents of gunfire and frequent crashes on a steep, winding, shoulder-less road never designed to co-mingle pedestrians and cyclists with speeding intoxicated drivers.

Tucson's unique iconic park and historic landmark needs restoration and dedicated maintenance after years of official neglect and abuse from vehicular occupants ignoring park rules.

Candace Charvoz Frank

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

