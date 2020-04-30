Letter: A Neighborly Treat

Hats off to an innovative and creative neighbor. She and her husband secretly placed brightly painted rocks by mailboxes along our circle. Each rock had it's own individual design and inspirational message. What a refreshing way to uplift our spirits. Thank you, Bob and Sue, for adding a sense of joy and gratitude in our lives. You 'rock.'
Dick and Mary Determan
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!