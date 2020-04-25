Letter: A new generation of nuclear missiles to be made in Tucson

Re: the April 23 article "Raytheon wins contract for new cruise missile."
In the shadow of a global pandemic, the announcement has been made: The next generation of nuclear missiles will have a “Made in Tucson” label.
We must stand up and speak out against the manufacture of weapons of mass destruction in our community.
I wonder what friends and neighbors who are employed at Raytheon would rather be developing now: vaccines and ventilators, or nuclear missiles?
Raytheon management and workers need to know that the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons has been ratified by 36 countries, and will enter into force when ratified by 14 more. The treaty outlines a comprehensive set of prohibitions on participating in any nuclear weapon activities, making such activity - i.e. to develop, test, produce, acquire, possess, stockpile, use or threaten to use nuclear weapons - a violation of international law.
Felice Cohen-Joppa
Midtown
