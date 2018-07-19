Re: the July 19 article "El Charro has high hopes for its new hemp tamales."
We were aghast to see the headline in the Star today about El Charro's new hemp tamales. While the tamales will not apparently produce a high, the article certainly evokes a low. As asylum seekers are turned away from our borders and our president sells us out in Helsinki do you not think other news more important to place on your front page?
Leslie Barton-Holmes
Midtown
