Letter: A new political party (medical rights)

As a female senior citizen, I have seen my medical rights and those of my sisters of all ages taken away by a group of white, conservative males. As a result, I would suggest a new political party be formed called the Peyronies Party. Membership would be open to all females over the age of 10, as that seems to be the acceptable age for female children to be forced to have a baby. Part of the platform should include but not be limited to: 1) Requiring all males who want to consult with urologists or other medical personal to get prior approval from the state legislature; 2) Medical personal would be prevented by law from providing services relating to erectile dysfunction, prostrate issues including cancer screening and inconsistence; 3) Prescriptions for ED and the sale of condoms shall be banned.

The Peyronies Party logo and anthem will be coming soon.

Jeanne Herstad

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

