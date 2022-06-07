Letter: A New Report Shows Arizona Falling Behind in Conserving Out Public Lands

According to the Center for Western Priorities, Arizona ranks second to last in Western states protecting public lands, finding that only 879 acres (less than 0.005%) have been protected in the last decade.

This severe lag doesn’t reflect Arizonans’ priorities. A staggering 82% of Arizona voters support conserving federal public lands, protecting historic sites and safeguarding areas for outdoor recreation.

While both of our U.S. Senators along with Representatives Grijalva, Gallego, Kirkpatrick, Stanton and O'Halleran have sponsored legislation to protect more than a million acres of land around the Grand Canyon and prohibit uranium mining in the area; they can't let up until it is signed into law.

If we want to bolster tourism, the outdoor recreation economy, and access to public lands for those who enjoy hunting, fishing, hiking and camping, we have to conserve the lands that make Arizona the iconic destination that it is.

