In the real world: yellow arrows tell drivers hurry and turn, the light is changing, and vehicles will turn quickly into crosswalks while pedestrians are in them. What is needed to keep pedestrians safe is a No Turns light that is activated when the pedestrian crossing light is pushed. This will make pedestrians safe in crosswalks. I have suggested this to the Mayor, TDOT, and TPD, but TDOT seems to think that drivers will translate a yellow light as a caution look-out for pedestrians, and this is not what drivers will think. A yellow caution turn light is for drivers in a perfect world, however most drivers who are licensed do not even remember the driving rules, and many are not even licensed. Please install a No Turns signal for the safety of pedestrians, all drivers should be able to understand a No Turns signal. Thank you
C Kelli
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.