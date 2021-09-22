Letter: A not so humble letter

Throughout my time of having my license, I am starting to be more and more aware of the infrastructure that needs to be fixed. I'm sure a lot of you agree with me. For instance, I'm going to start on the huge pothole on Old Spanish Trail and Harrison. That one pothole is probably about two feet in diameter, That is not okay whatsoever. Next, I am going to shift my focus on a certain road. Houghton is by far one of the torn up roads I've been on, half of the road is normal, while the other half of the road is torn to shreds and filled with holes. It looks as though the city attempted to glue the two halves of the road together. My last example is Broadway. Over 5 years ago they tore up Broadway almost completely. And now 5 years later some of Broadway is still under construction. City of Tucson, please make these roads safer for all drivers.
Alex Cook
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.