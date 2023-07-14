I agree with the author of We The People that a Congress or Legislature that does not enact laws favored by 60-70% of Americans needs to change. But I disagree with his solution--voting them all out of office. We need a more targeted response. We need to make the 2024 election about issues, not parties. Republicans and Democrats will always disagree on some things, but let's encourage them to work together where consensus does exist. In 2024, let's send that message by electing people from both sides who pledge to support legislation that the majority of Americans want.