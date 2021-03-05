 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: A "pause" for the Zoo
View Comments

Letter: A "pause" for the Zoo

  • Comments

Mayor Romero seems to believe that it is possible to please everyone and as such unilaterally decided to put a major project within the city (the Zoo expansion) on “pause” so that all sides can come to an agreement. By essentially allowing a small group to put a halt to a community effort, this lays the groundwork to put all future development within the City in peril. Let’s stop the glass recycling effort since it was not adequately conveyed to the public prior to implementation. Nobody came by and talked to me about that before it was implemented. That certainly qualifies as a lack of communication to the public. Mayor Romero has just opened a major can of worms that could bring every City project to a halt and cost millions of taxpayer dollars to hold discussions. The real question is what happens when you can’t get both sides to agree? Someone really didn’t think this through.

George Ball

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Arizona GOP

The Arizona GOP censured members who stood up for truth and facts in calling out Mr. Trump’s prolific pre-election and post-election lies and …

Local-issues

Letter: No tax, no service

How rich for small business owners (or anyone else for that matter) to not want to help fund public education, from which they benefit every s…

Local-issues

Letter: Protest

I’m inquiring about the upcoming protests at Southwest Keys facility where migrant children are being locked up on Oracle Road? The facility t…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News