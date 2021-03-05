Letter: A "pause" for the Zoo

Mayor Romero seems to believe that it is possible to please everyone and as such unilaterally decided to put a major project within the city (the Zoo expansion) on “pause” so that all sides can come to an agreement. By essentially allowing a small group to put a halt to a community effort, this lays the groundwork to put all future development within the City in peril. Let’s stop the glass recycling effort since it was not adequately conveyed to the public prior to implementation. Nobody came by and talked to me about that before it was implemented. That certainly qualifies as a lack of communication to the public. Mayor Romero has just opened a major can of worms that could bring every City project to a halt and cost millions of taxpayer dollars to hold discussions. The real question is what happens when you can’t get both sides to agree? Someone really didn’t think this through.
George Ball
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.