Tucson is a vibrant city bustling with activities galore in February. The Gem and Mineral Show and rodeo are front and center of must-do entertainment. We spent a recent evening at the Reid Park Zoo for the Asian Lantern Festival. Strolling through the park at a leisurely pace allowed plenty of time to sample various food offerings, watch special entertainment venues and capture photos of the illuminated displays.
Earlier in the day we ventured to Pima Community College to watch the drama department's production of the musical "Mamma Mia!" It was a joyous and lighthearted production that left us smiling. As the crowd of theater goers exited, the entire cast stood outside the theater and applauded us for "being a wonderful audience." We've discovered that there are many hidden gems to be mined year round in our desert oasis.
Gail and Marlene Skinner
Southwest side
