Bike Ranch, thy name is obfuscation! I am amazed that anyone can enthusiastically be in favor of what they don’t seem to realize is simply a hotel, in of all places, at the entrance to the Saguaro National Park. The developer plans to have a “bike barn” (whatever that is) and bike training facilities for guests. They have NO BIKE TRAILS, but the Park does. A 49 unit lodging facility, on a 19 acre parcel is hardly a ranch- more like a motel. Just how does that benefit residents? Calling their rooms casitas is a bit of a stretch, I’d say. It sounds good though. And how could anyone oppose bicycling? Nobody does. What they oppose is a commercial attempt to breach the Buffer Zone Ordinance that was designed and enacted to prevent the commercial encroachment on our National Park lands. Look again! The Emperor has no clothes!
Jay Hibbard
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.