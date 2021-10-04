Letter: A picture is worth…

The front page photo of a smirking Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan glancing at an obviously flummoxed former Chairman of the Arizona Republican Party and current Senate Audit mouthpiece Randy Pullen proved the adage that a photo is worth a thousand words.
How Senate President Karen Fann and her band of incompetent fellow travelers, including Ducey and Brnovich, ever thought this was going to end without global public humiliation is beyond this old, white lady who votes. It would be funny if it were not such a colossal waste of precious state resources and time. As is Fann threatening a special legislative session to further pursue more cockamamie anti-voting schemes.
If I were Logan, I guess I would be laughing too. It was such an lucrative, easy con. In 2022 we need to prove the stink doesn’t stick to us.
Polly Parks
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.