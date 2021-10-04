 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: A picture is worth…
View Comments

Letter: A picture is worth…

  • Comments

The front page photo of a smirking Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan glancing at an obviously flummoxed former Chairman of the Arizona Republican Party and current Senate Audit mouthpiece Randy Pullen proved the adage that a photo is worth a thousand words.

How Senate President Karen Fann and her band of incompetent fellow travelers, including Ducey and Brnovich, ever thought this was going to end without global public humiliation is beyond this old, white lady who votes. It would be funny if it were not such a colossal waste of precious state resources and time. As is Fann threatening a special legislative session to further pursue more cockamamie anti-voting schemes.

If I were Logan, I guess I would be laughing too. It was such an lucrative, easy con. In 2022 we need to prove the stink doesn’t stick to us.

Polly Parks

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: city council raises

What we are paying our city council here in Tucson is an embarrassment: $36K to the mayor and $24K to councilors. We lag far behind the seven …

Local-issues

Letter: RTA and Water Rates

How sad that the Tucson Mayor and City Council want to drop out of the Regional Transportation Authority because Tucson is underrepresented on…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News