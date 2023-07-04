It seems odd to me that our Attorney General is satisfied to let the DOJ investigate and potentially prosecute crimes committed against the citizens of Arizona. I am not a lawyer, but I am pretty sure there is at least one Arizona law that prohibits tampering with election results.

The attempt to negate my vote as well as over 1.6 million others in Arizona, surely must be against the Arizona statutes. At an early age most of us were taught right from wrong. We learned this at home, in church and at school. It is stunning that the leaders of one of our political parties could dismiss all sense of propriety and attempt to steal an election by attempting to negate so many properly cast votes.