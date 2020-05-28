Letter: A Polite Forum

I'm tired of attack letters from progressives and conservatives that mainly serve to calcify my political views. You too? I'm sure there are pragmatic voices on the left and right that could enter into a thoughtful conversation through which I could actually learn and come to respect my opposites. That would be real news! The folks who put together the Star's Letters To The Editor could send us readers an invitation with some ground rules. They could even set a topic or two: Why are my values conservative? Why are they progressive? How am I being stereotyped by those with a different opinion from mine?
Readers, would you participate in this sort of dialogue?
George Mairs
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
