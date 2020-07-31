You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: A Positive Experience
Letter: A Positive Experience

Last Saturday I made an appointment on line for COVD 19 testing. I visited the site sponsered by Arizona Health. I received a time slot for Monday afternoon at a local CVS. As instructed I remained in my car as the polite attendant walked me through the self administered test. By early Wednesday morning (2:36am) my results were emailed to me. Today Saturday, I received a follow up call to ensure that I had received and understood my results. There has been so much negativity lately that I just wanted to share a bit of sunshine. A faithful mask wearer, Linnea Bass

Linnea Bass

Northeast side

Letter: Gen Z for Rex Scott

To those whom don't know who Rex Scott is, he is a man of integrity, accountability, and is highly reputable. Rex Scott is my former middle sc…

