Letter: A Positive Experience

Last Saturday I made an appointment on line for COVD 19 testing. I visited the site sponsered by Arizona Health. I received a time slot for Monday afternoon at a local CVS. As instructed I remained in my car as the polite attendant walked me through the self administered test. By early Wednesday morning (2:36am) my results were emailed to me. Today Saturday, I received a follow up call to ensure that I had received and understood my results. There has been so much negativity lately that I just wanted to share a bit of sunshine. A faithful mask wearer, Linnea Bass
Linnea Bass
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
