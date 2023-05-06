In 2018 TEP convinced voters that a mandate for renewable energy would raise rates.

127 was defeated and rates went up anyway.

Now TEP is back in front of the voters threatening voters that if they go against TEP on 412, a premature renewal of the TEP franchise, rates will go up. Never mind that a rate increase is already in the works or that 412 includes a surcharge to cover undergrounding a line that the people wanting the undergrounding refuse to pay for.

I’m sensing a pattern here.

How’s this for an idea – Just have the U of A tap its football/basketball coach buyoff fund to pay for the undergrounding. That fund sure seems to be an endless pot of gold, why not use it for something other than paying a coach to go away?

David Reynolds

East side