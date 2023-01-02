Letter: A Presidential Pardon 2024?

Now that the IARP and the NCAA has again showed the Whiter, more powerful you are the better your chances of avoiding punishment, I hope there can be some future resolution for Coach Emanuel "Book" Richardson.

Richardson confessed, took responsibility and served time for federal felony charges. Under Presidential Pardon guidelines for federal crimes, Richardson will not be eligible for a presidential pardon for five years after he is released from prison. Richardson was released October 15, 2019, so he'll be eligible for a pardon on October 16, 2024. It would be wonderful if a federal lawyer did pro bono work for Richardson so he may get that pardon.

Meanwhile, maybe the same lawyer can sue the IARP and the NCAA for the 10-year show cause order handed down. After all, just like the SMU football team in the 1980s, the UA mens basketball team is a repeat offender of NCAA rules. Only instead of the school getting the coaching "death" penalty, Coach Richardson is literally receiving it.

Matt Somers

Midtown