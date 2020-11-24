Letter: A price on carbon will protect our water

Thanks to former Floridian Nick Graham, for the LTE of Nov. 20th about our reliance on a dwindling water supply that's threatened by climate change. Research by Brad Udall and Jonathan Overpeck in 2017 showed Colorado River flows from 2000-2014 were 19% below 20th Century averages, due to rising temperatures. Their modelling predicts reduced river flows of 55% by 2100 if carbon emissions from fossil-fuels are not significantly reduced.
Florida Congressmen Ted Deutch (Dem.) and Frances Rooney (Rep.) introduced the bi-partisan H.R. 763 because studies show it will cut greenhouse gas emissions by 40% in less than 12 years – the best tool for stopping this crisis that includes wildfires and droughts. Ask Ann Kirkpatrick, Tom O’Halleran and Raul Grijalva to take action on climate change by joining 83 co-sponsors of H.R. 763. We need to cut carbon emissions quickly and this bill is a quick and effective first step in protecting our water and our future.
Jane Conlin
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
