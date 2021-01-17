Letter: A Profile inCourage

I have been a registered Independent believing that it is important to vote for a person who has all the attributes to represent the people of Arizona and the United States regardless of party. I read about the Republican Party's consideration of censuring Cindy McCain. It is my opinion that she is a "Profile in Courage" and instead of censure should be awarded the Presidential Medal Of Freedom for being willing to stand up for her beliefs in spite of the consequences. She epitomizes the independence of being an American. She is a treasure of our state and our country. You go girl!!
Dee Chandler
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.