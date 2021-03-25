 Skip to main content
Letter: A prohibited Arizona statute
Saturday's edition described a legislative attempt to pass a law prohibiting or limiting Covid-19 suits against businesses for damages .

Apparently, nobody has read the Arizona Constitution, Article 2, Sec. 31, which clearly states:

"No law shall be enacted in this state limiting the amount of damages to be recovered for

causing the death or injury of any person,............."

There really is nothing more that needs to be said.

Paul Rees

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

