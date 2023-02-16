On February 10-12, while thousands shopped for gems nearby, a few hundred music lovers benefited from the most ambitious concert series of the Arizona Early Music Society’s four decades.

Postponed from last year, the Baroque Music Festival brought nine specialists in eighteenth century instrumental performance to Tucson at the invitation of festival director Avi Stein, an organist and choir director at Trinity Church Wall Street in New York. Internationally renowned vocalists Tyler Duncan and Nola Richardson joined them in three programs, created for the festival. A variety of vocal and instrumental works were performed with breathless energy and irrepressible wit.

Music-making on this level would amaze audiences in Boston or Berlin. These concerts – and the two still to come – are a precious gift to southern Arizona from the society and its executive director Dominic Giardino. (I have no affiliation with the society: I’m just a Michigan snowbird and music fan, amazed to find such musical treasures on offer in my winter home.)

David Hoekema

Green Valley