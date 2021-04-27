Letter: A Real Governor

Wouldn't be nice to have a real Governor instead of a Trump Clone?
One how was looking out for the welfare of the people instead of scoring political points?
Arizona has a real emergency and no one is addressing it. We are in the midst of a severe drought that might last for a 1000 years (like the last big one). Our Governor should be negotiating with the Mexican government to construct a joint Saltwater Desalinization Facility in the Gulf of California powered by Solar/Tidal/Wind/Solar Thermal technologies. We have plenty of good examples in the Middle East and a properly sized facility could provide water for Mexico and Southern Arizona.
For all you real estate developers and sales people; What's the value of a foothills mansion without WATER?
Dennis Rezabek
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.