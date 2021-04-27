 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: A Real Governor
View Comments

Letter: A Real Governor

  • Comments

Wouldn't be nice to have a real Governor instead of a Trump Clone?

One how was looking out for the welfare of the people instead of scoring political points?

Arizona has a real emergency and no one is addressing it. We are in the midst of a severe drought that might last for a 1000 years (like the last big one). Our Governor should be negotiating with the Mexican government to construct a joint Saltwater Desalinization Facility in the Gulf of California powered by Solar/Tidal/Wind/Solar Thermal technologies. We have plenty of good examples in the Middle East and a properly sized facility could provide water for Mexico and Southern Arizona.

For all you real estate developers and sales people; What's the value of a foothills mansion without WATER?

Dennis Rezabek

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Broadway expanded

The Broadway expansion between Euclid and Country Club (known as the Sunshine Mile) has been in the works for over a year to expand the street…

Local-issues

Letter: Water

In Tucson, as our Colorado River water disappears, we are plowing the desert to build more tract homes and high rise apartments to suck the de…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News