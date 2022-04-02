 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: A Reality Check

  • Comments

Karrin Taylor Robson's "For Governor" commercials raise a number of questions. First, if elected, how will a state governor finish the border wall, a federal project, that is largely on federal land? Second, where will the money come from? And third, how will she curb inflation, a nationwide issue. Can she somehow cut costs for Arizonans while the other 49 states deal with rising prices? Perhaps, she will answer these questions in upcoming commercials.

Ginny Williams

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Abortion Bill

The Senate passed SB1164 which bans all abortions after 15 weeks with no exception for rape or incest, or protection of the fetus or mother af…

Letter: tucsonan trump bashers

To all you tucson trump bashers: How do you like your $5.00 gas price? How do you like your S W gas & Tucson electric Bills? Are you enjoy…

Letter: abortion/transgender

As a woman, Arizona resident, and a USA citizen, I am repulsed by our cruel and wholly ignorant state legislators. It is my right, to my life,…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News