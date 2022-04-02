Letter: A Reality Check

Karrin Taylor Robson's "For Governor" commercials raise a number of questions. First, if elected, how will a state governor finish the border wall, a federal project, that is largely on federal land? Second, where will the money come from? And third, how will she curb inflation, a nationwide issue. Can she somehow cut costs for Arizonans while the other 49 states deal with rising prices? Perhaps, she will answer these questions in upcoming commercials.