Letter: A Reality Check

Karrin Taylor Robson's "For Governor" commercials raise a number of questions. First, if elected, how will a state governor finish the border wall, a federal project, that is largely on federal land? Second, where will the money come from? And third, how will she curb inflation, a nationwide issue. Can she somehow cut costs for Arizonans while the other 49 states deal with rising prices? Perhaps, she will answer these questions in upcoming commercials.
Ginny Williams
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.