I am glad to read "A pretty sweet place for bird-watchers" published on December 23rd. It introduced more readers to the Sweetwater Wetland, an urban gem for birdwatching. However, I am concerned with the emphasis on high-end gear in that article, which gives readers a false impression that you need much money to be a good birder. In fact, money cannot buy you birding skills. I rely heavily on my ears to identify and count birds by their voices. The skill allows me to find birds that I cannot see. I have a pair of good binoculars that costs $150. I understand that is still a lot for many struggling families. You can get a cheaper pair and still become a good birder. Birding should not and needs not be a privilege of the few. If we open ourselves to nature, listen, see, smell, and learn, we are all capable of becoming good naturalists. So please, be a cheap but mindful birder.
Max LI
Midtown
