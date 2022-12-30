Letter: A runway almost taken

As reported by the Star (Dec 16), airborne infrared astronomy was pioneered by University of Arizona scientists, culminating in the recently retired SOFIA 747 aircraft. A little known fact is that SOFIA almost flew its 12 years of missions out of Tucson International, instead of California, as the result of a competitive UA proposal to NASA (1996). In addition to astronomical research, all such proposals contained an educational mission enabling educators to collaborate with SOFIA researchers onboard during flights. These “Ambassador” experiences would then benefit students in the educators’ classrooms. Although our proposal was not chosen in the final round, we did succeed with a similar education program for the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) between our NIRCam team at UA and national Troop Leaders of the Girl Scouts ("JWST Also Delivers on Earth"; Star, Jan 6). We would have enjoyed seeing SOFIA fly routinely from Tucson, but its educational legacy will continue here at the Pima Air and Space Museum.