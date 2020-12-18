Letter: A Safe Santa Claus Visit in Tucson

One of the most unique, innovative and safe experiences of Santa Claus in the country is right here in Tucson. Yes, that’s right. Did I mention it’s loads of fun? Free photos, too! There’s so many good things about Santa’s Snow Globe experience, but one of the best is Jolly Santa Claus, himself—a man dressed in red—filled with warmth, authentic optimism and kindness. Santa created the “Snow Globe” (a protective shield) that could also provide exceptionally good photos— it’s Safe + Socially Distanced + Outdoors—what could be better than that? He’s at University Main Gate in Geronimo Plaza on University Boulevard. Sundays from 1-4 p.m. 2020 is different, but it doesn’t have to be, and shouldn’t be, a time without hope. Kids can still have a sense of wonder, a Christmas season filled with magic and love, a longing for and an expectation of better times and a belief, not only in Santa, but in the future.
Patrick Cunningham
Northwest side
