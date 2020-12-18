 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: A Safe Santa Claus Visit in Tucson
View Comments

Letter: A Safe Santa Claus Visit in Tucson

One of the most unique, innovative and safe experiences of Santa Claus in the country is right here in Tucson. Yes, that’s right. Did I mention it’s loads of fun? Free photos, too! There’s so many good things about Santa’s Snow Globe experience, but one of the best is Jolly Santa Claus, himself—a man dressed in red—filled with warmth, authentic optimism and kindness. Santa created the “Snow Globe” (a protective shield) that could also provide exceptionally good photos— it’s Safe + Socially Distanced + Outdoors—what could be better than that? He’s at University Main Gate in Geronimo Plaza on University Boulevard. Sundays from 1-4 p.m. 2020 is different, but it doesn’t have to be, and shouldn’t be, a time without hope. Kids can still have a sense of wonder, a Christmas season filled with magic and love, a longing for and an expectation of better times and a belief, not only in Santa, but in the future.

Patrick Cunningham

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Snowbird go home!

Is Mark Finchem one of those snowbirds who couldn’t afford to go back to Kalamazoo, so he just stayed? Remember “Unite the Right” rally? They …

Local-issues

Letter: Sumlin Walks Away

After a humiliating 70-7 loss to ASU, head coach Kevin Sumlin has been fired. Okay. That's reasonable. His record in Tucson was poor, and this…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News